'Thalaivii' Release: From Kangana Ranaut vs Maha Govt to Multiplexes vs OTTs

Post the release of BellBottom and Chehre it's Kangana Ranaut's Thalavii that's all set for a theatrical release this week. But multiplexes won't be screening the Hindi version of the Jayalalithaa biopic, reason being the short time gap between the film's theatrical and its digital release.

Multiplex chains including PVR and INOX have been offered only a 2-week window by the Thalaivii makers for the Hindi version of the film. Which means that Thalaivii (Hindi) will premiere on Netflix after a two weeks of its theatrical release. As a result multiplexes have refused to release the Hindi version of the biopic unless the producers stick to the now standard 4-week window.

In a statement, Kamal Gianchandani, CEO, PVR Pictures Ltd, said "We are disappointed that for the Hindi language version, Thalaivii team has decided to offer only a 2-week window. We have always requested all studios, producers, artists and other content creators to respect the theatrical window, which has been a time-tested industry practice, agreed to by all stakeholders, for several decades. Considering the severe impact of the ongoing pandemic on our business, PVR Cinemas has already agreed to reduce the 8-week theatrical window to 4 weeks, for all films releasing in the near future."