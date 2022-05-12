Kangana Ranaut Says She Can’t Get Married Because ‘Rumours Are Spread’ About Her

In an interview with ETimes, Kangana was asked if she wanted to be ‘dhaakad’ or compassionate. In response she said, “It's not like a dhaakad person can't be sensitive and compassionate. And it's not even that a sensitive and compassionate person can't be dhaakad."

"The difference between dhaakad and brutal is that, a brutal person will have a single tempo, but a dhaakad person can rise and also be brutal for the larger well-being and it stems from the fact that he/she can be sensitive and emotional," Kangana added.

Dhaakad directed by Razneesh Ghai also stars Divya Dutta and is scheduled to release on 20 May.