Dhaakad Trailer: Kangana Ranaut Packs A Mean Punch In New Spy-Thriller

Director Razneesh Ghai said, “Dhaakad being my first film will always be close to my heart. Kangana is the new brooding action hero. Her understanding of a screenplay is simply outstanding. She has aced all the intricately choreographed action sequences with perfection. It has been an absolute pleasure to work with her and watch her effortlessly pull off this demanding role. She is an acting powerhouse.”

He also went on to add, “ Arjun, my brother, has brought his invaluable experience to Rudhraveer’s role. His character vibrates with an infectious energy that only an actor of his calibre could have brought to the table. He has also pushed the bar with his looks and style for Dhaakad which will catch everyone's attention. Divya’s commanding performance is remarkable. She gets into the skin of the character and has nailed every detail of it - the accent, the lingo, the body language to really transform herself. She is an absolute blast in this movie.”

The film is backed by Soham Rockstar Entertainment and is slated to release on 20 May 2022. The film also stars Saswata Chatterjee and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles.