Alia Bhatt Reacts to Kangana Ranaut’s Comment About ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Gangubai Kathiawadi has been directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and stars Alia as Gangubai, the matriarch of Kamathipura who fought for the rights of sex workers. The film is inspired by a chapter in Hussain Zaidi’s book ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’. The movie had its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival.

Alia Bhatt also has other releases lined up including RRR, Darlings, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and Brahmastra.