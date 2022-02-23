Alia Bhatt Reacts to Kangana Ranaut’s Comment About ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Alia Bhatt reacts to Kangana Ranaut's comments about Gangubai Kathiawadi.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Alia Bhatt reacted to Kangana Ranaut’s digs at her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi with a quote from the Bhagavad Gita. During a launch event for the song ‘Meri Jaan’, Alia responded to Kangana’s remarks and said, “Lord Krishna had said in the Gita that inaction is an action. That's all I want to say,” PTI reported.
Kangana Ranaut had posted on her Instagram stories, “This Friday 200cr will be burnt to ashes at the box office ... for a papa (movie mafia daddy) ki pari (who likes to keep a British passport) because papa wants to prove that romcom bimbo can act... biggest drawback of the film is wrong casting...yeh nahi sudhrenge (these people won't change) no wonder screens are going to South and Hollywood films.”
In a separate story, Kangana claimed that ‘papa Jo (Karan Johar)’ has “single-handedly ruined the work culture in the film industry” and accused him of ‘manipulating’ directors. She wrote, “In this Friday release even a big hero and greatest director are the new victims of his manipulations."
Gangubai Kathiawadi has been directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and stars Alia as Gangubai, the matriarch of Kamathipura who fought for the rights of sex workers. The film is inspired by a chapter in Hussain Zaidi’s book ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’. The movie had its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival.
Alia Bhatt also has other releases lined up including RRR, Darlings, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and Brahmastra.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)