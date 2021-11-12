‘Withdraw Padma Award’: Congress Leader Reacts to Kangana’s ‘Azadi’ Comment

Sharma called Kangana Ranaut’s statement was ‘shocking and outrageous,’ adding that the statement was “heaping insult on the courageous freedom fighters led by Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru and Sardar Patel but also belittling the sacrifices of revolutionaries like Sardar Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekar Azad and several others.”

During the Times Now Summit 2021, Kangana had said, “Coming back to Savarkar, Lakshmibai, or Netaji Bose…these people knew that the blood will flow but it shouldn’t be Hindustani blood. They knew it. They paid a prize, of course. Woh azaadi nahi thi, woh bheek thi. Aur jo azaadi mili hai woh 2014 mai mili hai (That wasn’t freedom, those were alms. And we got real freedom in 2014.)”

In the series of tweets, Anand Sharma also said that the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) should “break his silence and tell the nation if he endorses the views of Ms Ranaut.” As an alternative, Sharma suggested ‘appropriate legal action’.