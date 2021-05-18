Kangana Posts Another Insensitive Note After Testing Negative

The actor also shared a video detailing how she battled COVID-19. She started by saying in Hindi, "I have finally tested negative after battling the virus for around eight days. I didn't wish to speak about my road to recovery because a number of people objected to me calling the virus 'a small time flu'. There's so much negativity around that it becomes difficult to even express one's views".

Kangana added her sister Rangoli changed her mind. She asked her fans to not panic after contracting COVID and to focus on curing themselves. "The first and foremost thing is to identify the problem - whether it's external or internal. Because in this case it is internal, only you have the power to get rid of the virus", Kangana said.

She also spoke about how eating well, taking steam, pushing herself to meditate and do yoga actually helped her heal physically as well as mentally.

Previously too, Kangana's scientifically inaccurate post prompted Instagram to take it down. At a time when India is grappling with a deadly second wave of COVID and thousands are passing away, Kangana had dismissively written of COVID-19 as a "small time flu which got too much press."