Instagram Deletes Kangana's Post Calling COVID 'Small Time Flu'
The actor recently tested positive for COVID19.
Actor Kangana Ranaut tested positive for COVID19 yesterday and made the announcement on her Instagram account. She wrote that she was feeling tired since the past few days, and upon being tested, she found out that she had contracted the virus.
She also mentioned that she had quarantined herself and that COVID19 is nothing but 'a small time flu that got too much press and now psyching few people'.
She added that if you are scared, the virus will scare you more. Considering how the post was insensitive and scientifically inaccurate, Instagram took it down a few hours later.
Check out the now deleted post here:
After her post was taken down, she wrote on her story, "Instagram has deleted my post where I threatened to demolish Covid because some were hurt. Matlab terrorists and communist sympathisers suna tha twitter pe lekin Covid fan club... awesome... It's been two days here on insta but don't think will last here more than a week"
Kangana's account on Twitter was also suspended permanently for repeatedly violating the website's community guidelines.
