Kamal Haasan Hospitalised in Chennai; to be Discharged Soon: Report

Kamal Haasan is busy shooting for his film Indian 2.
Kamal Haasan

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Actor Kamal Haasan was admitted to Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre in Porur following a stomach ache on Wednesday, according to a report by The Indian Express.

As per the report, the actor was admitted for a regular check-up and would be discharged today. The report stated that the hospital is yet to release an official statement.

Kamal is busy shooting for his film Indian 2 and reality show Bigg Boss Tamil. He is also busy with the party works ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Earlier this year, Kamal Haasan's Vikram broke major box office records crossing 375 crores worldwide.

Moreover, the south superstar and director Mani Ratnam are working on a film titled KH234. The pair had previously worked on gangster epic Nayakan (1987).

He has appeared in films like Moondram Pirai (1982), Guna (1991), Mahanadi (1994), Indian (1996), Anbe Sivam (2003), Virumandi (2004), Dasavatharam (2008), and Vishwaroopam I (2013).

