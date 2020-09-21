You've Always Seen Me as Your Equal: Kalki Lends Support To Anurag

After Anurag Kashyap's first wife Aarti Bajaj came out in support of the filmmaker, his second wife and actor Kalki Koechlin too penned a long note backing Kashyap. She took to Instagram to write that Anurag Kashyap has always stood for the integrity of women, both in personal and professional spaces. She started by saying, "Dear Anurag, don't let this media circus get to you, you have fought for the freedom of women in your scripts, you have defended their integrity in your professional space as well as in your personal life".

Kalki continued by saying that her former husband has always defended her fiercely and been a constant support. "I have been witness to it, in the personal and professional space you have always seen me as your equal, you have stood up for my integrity even after our divorce, and you have supported me when I felt unsafe in a work environment even before we got together. This strange time where everyone gets to abuse one another and make false claims without any repercussions is a dangerous and repulsive one. It is destroying families, friends and countries. But there is a place of dignity that exists beyond this virtual bloodbath, a place of paying attention to the needs of those around you, a place of being kind even when no one is looking. I know you are very familiar with that place. Hang on to that dignity, stay strong and keep doing the work you do", wrote Kalki. Kalki Koechlin, Taapsee, Pannu, Aarti Bajaj and messages from other celebrities come after an actor named Payal Ghosh alleged that Anurag had sexually harassed her a few years ago. Ghosh made the allegations on Saturday, which were then denied by Kashyap on Twitter.