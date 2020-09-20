Taapsee Pannu Calls Anurag Kashyap ‘the Biggest Feminist I Know’

Coming to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s support, actor Taapsee Pannu put out a post on her social media calling him ‘the biggest feminist I know’. Taapsee’s message comes after an actor named Payal Ghosh alleged that Anurag had sexually harassed her a few years ago.

In her post made on Twitter and Instagram, Taapsee put up a photograph of her with Anurag and wrote, “For you, my friend , are the biggest feminist I know. See you on the sets soon of yet another piece of art that shows how powerful and significant women are in the world you create :)“