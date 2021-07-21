Kalank Writer Hussain Dalal Wonders if It Would've Worked With Simpler Writing

Talking about films, Hussain said that failure seems internal even though success feels external and the former can really affect an artiste.

"The thing about success is that you wake up the same person in the morning. I wake up, I'll have my tea, read the newspaper. Success is very intangible. You can't see it; it's only for the world but I've felt failure, when a movie doesn't do well," he told Bollywood Hungama.

After its release, Kalank received mixed reviews and didn't do well at the box office.