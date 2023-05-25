Kajol, Kiara Advani & Others Wish Karan Johar On His Birthday With Unseen Pics
(Photo COurtesy: Twitter)
Karan Johar is celebrating his birthday on 25 May 2023. The popular director is also being flooded with wishes on his social media. From Ananya Panday to Kajol, many celebrities from the film fraternity wished the filmmaker.
Take a look at their sweet messages:
Kiara worte, "Happppyyy Birthdayyy @karanjohar Here's to yout bestest year ahead."
Kajol wrote, "Happy birthday @karanjohar No one will ever be as entertained by us as us! Have a blisteringly fabulous birthday and year ahead! Thank you @mickeycontractor for this awesome picture.#WeatherAppropriate"
Ananya Panday wrote, "Happy Birthday to the brightest guiding light @karanjoar love you so so so much."
Karan Johar's also unveiled the posters for his upcoming directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.The film also stars Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.
