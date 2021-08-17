People Who Helped Me Are Asking For Help Today: Kabir Khan on Afghanistan Crisis

Filmmaker Kabir Khan speaks about the Afghanistan crisis.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
On Sunday, the Taliban took control of Afghanistan's Kabul, which completes their takeover of the country. A number of celebrities, including Farhan Akhtar, Swara Bhasker, Anushka Sharma have taken to social media to express sorrow for the people of the country. Some celebrities also recalled shooting their films in Afghanistan and the hospitality of the people there.
Filmmaker Kabir Khan told Entertainment Times that he had filmed several documentaries during his stay there. Khan had also shot his Bollywood directorial debut Kabul Express in Afghanistan.
Veteran actor Hema Malini took to Twitter to recall how she and the team of Dharmatma (1975) was the first Bollywood crew to have shot in Afghanistan. The film also starred Rekha, Danny Denzongpa, Feroz Khan and Helen among others.
