People Who Helped Me Are Asking For Help Today: Kabir Khan on Afghanistan Crisis

On Sunday, the Taliban took control of Afghanistan's Kabul, which completes their takeover of the country. A number of celebrities, including Farhan Akhtar, Swara Bhasker, Anushka Sharma have taken to social media to express sorrow for the people of the country. Some celebrities also recalled shooting their films in Afghanistan and the hospitality of the people there.

Filmmaker Kabir Khan told Entertainment Times that he had filmed several documentaries during his stay there. Khan had also shot his Bollywood directorial debut Kabul Express in Afghanistan.