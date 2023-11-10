K-pop Singer Nahee Dies at 24; Cause of Death Unknown

K-pop Singer Nahee Dies at 24
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Korean singer-songwriter Nahee passed away on 9 November, Wednesday, as per multiple news outlets. She was 24. The exact cause of her sudden death has not been revealed yet.
Her agency and her family are yet to issue an official statement regarding the cause of Nahee's death. Reportedly, Nahee's funeral will take place on Friday at Pyeongtaek of Gyeonggi Province.
Fans took to her Instagram account condole her death. They took to the comment section of Nahee's last post on Instagram in reaction to the news. The post has now gone viral. It was shared a day before her death.
Nahee began her career as a singer-songwriter. She was known for her single 'Blue City'. She went on to deliver tracks like 'Blue Night' and 'Gloomy Days'. Her last work was her single 'Rose', something she dedicated to her fans. It released four months ago
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)