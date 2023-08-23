South Korean Woman Travels To India To Marry Indian Man, She Met At Coffee Shop

Love has no boundaries, and a South Korean woman, Kim Boh-Ni, just proved that. The 27-year-old travelled thousands of miles to Uttar Pradesh to meet her lover, 27-year-old Sukhjeet Singh.

It all started four years back when Singh worked in a coffee shop in Busan, South Korea. Kim, then 23, also worked as a billing counter executive at the same shop.

But Singh had to return to India for six months, and Kim, who missed him a lot, decided to follow him.

According to reports, Singh said: