South Korean Woman Travels To India To Marry Indian Man, She Met At Coffee Shop

Love has no boundaries, and a South Korean woman, Kim Boh-Ni, just proved that. The 27-year-old travelled thousands of miles to Uttar Pradesh to meet her lover, 27-year-old Sukhjeet Singh.
It all started four years back when Singh worked in a coffee shop in Busan, South Korea. Kim, then 23, also worked as a billing counter executive at the same shop.
But Singh had to return to India for six months, and Kim, who missed him a lot, decided to follow him.
According to reports, Singh said:
The couple got married at a local gurudwara according to Sikh traditions and plan to settle in South Korea. Singh spoke to some media outlets and said that Boh-Ni loves Indian culture, dances, Punjabi songs, and the local language even if she can’t speak it. “Everything is new for her,” he added.
