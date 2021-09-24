Fahadh Faasil-Starrer Joji Bags Award at Swedish International Film Festival

Joji was directed by Dileesh Pothan, written by Syam Pushkaran, and released on 7 April on Amazon Prime Video. The film, is inspired by Shakespeare’s tragedy ‘Macbeth’ and revolves around Joji, an engineering dropout who aspires to become an NRI.

The film, driven by ‘greed and ambition’ is set in a plantation family in Kerala. After Joji’s father falls ill, Joji’s plans of acquiring his shares of the property are derailed when his father’s health starts improving.

Speaking to a group of journalists about Joji, Fahadh Faasil had said, “We are vaguely inspired by Macbeth, themes of greed and power are the same, Joji is driven by the same things, except that the set up is smaller. Joji doesn’t want power over a kingdom or anything, he just wants control over his house.”

In an interaction with The Quint, Faasil had said that the character of Joji is “an extension of a very normal middle class upbringing.”

Joji was Faasil’s third collaboration with director Dileesh Pothan after Maheshinte Prathikaaram and Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum. Fahadh Faasil will next be seen in Pushpa with Allu Arjun.