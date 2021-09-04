John Cena Posts Sidharth Shukla's Pic on Instagram, Fans Thank Him

John Cena posted a picture of Sidharth Shukla on his Instagram. Cena's Instagram account clearly states that he would be making posts without any explanation and its open to interpretation. Sidharth's fans took the post as a tribute to the late actor and thanked Cena in the comments. Sidharth Shukla passed away on 2 September after a heart attack. The untimely death of the 40-year-old actor shocked his friends, family, fans and the entire entertainment industry. Cena was recently a part of F9 which released in India this Friday.

Check out Cena's post below: