John Abraham Begins Shooting for Dinesh Vijan's 'Tehran'; Unveils His First Look

John Abraham in 'Tehran'
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Actor John Abraham unveiled his first look from film producer Dinesh Vijan's upcoming thriller-action Tehran, on Monday, 11 June. The film's shooting has begun and it is said to be inspired by true events. It will also be ad-film director Arun Gopalan's first feature film project.
Taking to Instagram, the actor shared the announcement video with Maddock Films and wrote, "Lights, Camera, Time for some ACTION! #Tehran shoot begins. Starring @TheJohnAbraham. Directed by #ArunGopalan and produced by #DineshVijan, #SandeepLeyzell, @ShobhnaYadava. Written by @writish and @ashishpverma."
In the motion video, we can see different profiles of John Abraham looking tough in his intense look.
Earlier, on 22 February, John had also shared a poster of his film and announced its release date on Twitter. He wrote, "Get set for an action packed Republic Day 2023. Thrilled to announce my next, #Tehran!"ohn had shared a poster of his film and announced its release date. He wrote, "Get set for an action packed Republic Day 2023. Thrilled to announce my next, #Tehran!"
John will soon be seen in director Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns, alongside Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. The film is a sequel of the 2014 film Ek Villain, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Reitesh Deshmukh. It is slated for its theatrical release on 22 July.
