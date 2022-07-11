John Abraham Begins Shooting for Dinesh Vijan's 'Tehran'; Unveils His First Look

The film will release on Republic Day in 2023.
John Abraham in 'Tehran'

Actor John Abraham unveiled his first look from film producer Dinesh Vijan's upcoming thriller-action Tehran, on Monday, 11 June. The film's shooting has begun and it is said to be inspired by true events. It will also be ad-film director Arun Gopalan's first feature film project.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared the announcement video with Maddock Films and wrote, "Lights, Camera, Time for some ACTION! #Tehran shoot begins. Starring @TheJohnAbraham. Directed by #ArunGopalan and produced by #DineshVijan, #SandeepLeyzell, @ShobhnaYadava. Written by @writish and @ashishpverma."

In the motion video, we can see different profiles of John Abraham looking tough in his intense look.

Earlier, on 22 February, John had also shared a poster of his film and announced its release date on Twitter. He wrote, "Get set for an action packed Republic Day 2023. Thrilled to announce my next, #Tehran!"ohn had shared a poster of his film and announced its release date. He wrote, "Get set for an action packed Republic Day 2023. Thrilled to announce my next, #Tehran!"

John will soon be seen in director Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns, alongside Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. The film is a sequel of the 2014 film Ek Villain, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Reitesh Deshmukh. It is slated for its theatrical release on 22 July.

