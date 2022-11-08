'Great Honor or Trap': Jimmy Kimmel Returns to Host Oscars for Third Time

The late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel is all set to solely host the 2023 Oscars. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences announced the news on Monday, 7 November. The Oscars will take place in the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on 12 March 2023. This will be the third time, Kimmel will serve as the host of the Academy Awards, since his previous stints in 2017 and 2018.
Taking to social media, the official page for The Academy wrote, "Introducing your 95th Academy Awards host, Jimmy Kimmel. Welcome back! Tune into ABC to watch the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, March 12th at 8e/5p! #Oscars95."the
Talking about his hat-trick on the global stage, Kimmel shared in a statement, "Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honor or a trap. Either way, I am grateful to the academy for asking me."
The previous ceremony was hosted by Chris Rock, who drew attention for his comic timing. The evening, however, turned into a disaster after Will Smith slammed the comedian for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards will be announced on 24 January, next year.
