Jesse Williams Exits Medical Drama Grey's Anatomy

Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams is departing from the hit show after 12 seasons. He will sign off during the episode titled 'Tradition' which will be aired on 20 May. In a statement to Deadline, executive producer Krista Vernoff confirmed, “Jesse Williams is an extraordinary artist and activist. Watching his evolution these past 11 years both on screen and off has been a true gift. Jesse brings so much heart, such depth of care, and so much intelligence to his work."

"We will miss Jesse terribly and we will miss Jackson Avery — played to perfection for so many years," she added.