Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck Wedding: See Pics of JLo's 3 Wedding Dresses

Jennifer Lopez Shares First Look of Wedding Dresses
(Photo: Instagram )
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez celebrated their marriage with a second wedding ceremony in Georgia. The wedding took place on Saturday in front of friends and family. This is their second wedding, they also got married in Las Vegas over a month ago.
Her hairstylist took to Instagram to share her three looks, he wrote, "What a weekend First look hair was pulled back of the face and soft & bouncy in the back, then we dressed the hair into a intricate elegant updo.
Looking like a true queen mrs Affleck."
Jennifer also took to Instagram to share the first glimpse of her wedding gown. She wrote, "First peek at my wedding looks at OnTheJLo.com"
According to a report by People Jennifer wore a Ralph Lauren dress. She wore three dresses that were white in colour. Ben, on the other hand, wore a tuxedo with a white jacket and black pants.
