Pics: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Had Their Second Wedding in Georgia

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez celebrated their marriage with a wedding ceremony in Georgia. the wedding took place on Saturday in front of friends and family. This is their second wedding, they also got married in Las Vegas over a month ago.
Jennifer looked pristine in white while Ben looked dapper in a white suit. The wedding venue seemed to overlook a lake. Other pictures showcase them in an embrace.
According to People, Jennifer wore a white Ralph Lauren gown. The gown had a flowing train. Ben, on the other hand wore a tuxedo with a white jacket and black pants.
Jennifer and Ben had also tied the knot in Las Vegas in a ‘small ceremony’. Lopez and Affleck had earlier been engaged in 2002 but had parted ways. They then got engaged again in April 2022.
