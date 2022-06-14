'Halftime' Review: A Promising Display of JLo's Triumph & Tenacity

NFL's Super Bowl, which is one of the biggest stages in the entertainment industry for any performer, came out as racially insensitive and disrespectful to a particular community, in 2020, when it got two Latino artists to perform a job that had historically been done by one artist. The controversy erupted when JLo was told by the highest authorities of the NFL to drop the use of 'cages' in her performance which was a metaphor for the plight of immigrants in America. But JLo stood by her decision to keep the cages.

From struggling between the insufficient time slots of her 12-to-14 minutes show with Shakira to making a powerful political statement on immigration in America through her performance, JLo's tenacity and stubborn attitude of 'not quitting,' are impressionably displayed throughout the film. By putting forth a commendably successful show despite all the hurdles and warnings, JLo put out a great statement of cultural pride, not for just the Latino community but for America's inclusiveness, as a country.