'Beautiful': Jennifer Aniston On Her Manish Malhotra Lehenga In Murder Mystery 2

Jennifer Aniston Wears a Manish Malhotra Lehenga In 'Murder Mystery 2' Trailer
(Photo:YouTube)
Actor Jennifer Aniston wore a "beautiful" lehenga by Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra for her upcoming film Murder Mystery 2. In a recent interview, the Friends actor opened up about her experience wearing the lehenga and what it was like shooting for the Indian wedding sequence.
In an interview with PTI, she said: "It was a beautiful, beautiful dress." She also added that the dress was extremely heavy, stating: "It was extremely heavy and I wasn't expecting that. So much respect for all the beautiful women of India who have to not only wear it, but dance their b**** off. We had a really good time."
Jennifer also spoke about shooting the Indian wedding sequence: "And the wardrobe department? That was a lot of people. There were tons of people and it was gorgeous. The set was so beautiful too. The wedding scene was the longest part to shoot. The music was so great too. I think the tradition to dance at a wedding was so incredible. We experienced the Indian wedding. Does the elephant also come into the wedding usually?"
The film stars Adam Sandler in the lead role and is available to stream on Netflix. The comedy-drama film was released on 24 March.
