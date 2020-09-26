Javed Akhtar Takes a Jibe at Media for Ignoring Farmers Plight

Javed Akhtar took a jibe at media coverage for ignoring farmers protests, farmers bill and focusing on Bollywood parties. The veteran lyricist tweeted saying, "If Karan johar had invited some farmers too for his party, life would have been easier for our TV channels. They would not have had to choose between farmers protest and Karan's party! It seems that Karan's do is the second most favourite PARTY of our channels."

Celebrities spotted at the party from a video that emerged in 2019, included stars Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, and Arjun Kapoor, besides filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Ayan Mukerji.

Karan Johar also took to social media to issue a statement debunking reports around his 2019 party where he hosted Bollywood celebrities. "Certain news channels, print/ electronic media and social media platform(s) are wrongly and misleadingly reporting that narcotics were consumed at a party that I, Karan Johar hosted on July 28, 2019 at my residence. I had already clarified my position way back in 2019 that the allegations were false," Johar said in the statement.

Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor are being questioned by NCB 26 September. Sara Ali Khan is also expected to arrive for questioning.