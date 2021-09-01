HC Reserves Verdict in Kangana Ranaut’s Plea Against Javed Akhtar’s Case

Advocate Siddique added that the Magistrate was ‘duty bound’ to investigate the complaint’s veracity. Ranaut’s July plea filed in the HC said that the Magistrate should have examined Akhtar and the witnesses mentioned in his complaint.

Advocate Siddique said, “The magistrate has to be master of investigation himself and record reasons, and cannot just pass orders mechanically. No material evidence was brought on record by the complainant and material was brought by a third party and the same was not examined on oath. However, the magistrate relied on it. He was duty bound to determine veracity of the complaint.”

Advocate Jay Bharadwaj, representing Javed Akhtar, opposed the plea arguing that the Magistrate followed due procedure. Bharadwaj added that the Magistrate did summon all people involved to conduct an ‘impartial inquiry’ but Kangana Ranaut didn’t appear in court.

The Court has reserved its judgment and it is likely to be pronounced on 9 September.