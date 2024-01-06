‘Request Media to Not Conjecture’: Karan Johar Amid Rumours Around ‘Dulhania 3'

He further wrote, “We are humbled by the excitement shown to our future films but would love to have accuracy instead of speculation... Respectfully, Karan Johar."

Recently, it was rumoured that Janhvi Kapoor would replace Alia Bhatt in Dulhania 3. Bhatt starred in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania alongside Varun Dhawan and both films were produced by Johar’s Dharma Productions.

Filmmaker Karan Johar most recently directed the Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He is also producing Mr and Mrs Mahi starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, and Vasan Bala’s next Jigra led by Alia Bhatt.