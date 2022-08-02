Janhvi Kapoor Says It Would be Odd To Star Opposite Shah Rukh, Aamir & Salman

Janhvi Kapoor
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Janhvi Kapoor in a recent interview opened up about how it might be 'odd' for her to work opposite Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan. All the three Khans are in their 50s while Janhvi is 25.
In an interview with NDTV Janhvi said, "They are the biggest stars and everybody wants to work with them but thoda odd hoga agar main unke opposite kaam karungi toh (it would be a somewhat odd if I star opposite them) but I will love to work with them."
On the other end, Janhvi will be seen with Varun Dhawan in Bawaal. She is also starring next Rajkummar Rao in Mr and Mrs Mahi. She will also be seen in the sequel of Dostana.
Her latest release is a dark comedy called Good Luck Jerry. Directed by Sidharth Sengupta, the film also features Mita Vashisht, Deepak Dobriyal and Sushant Singh.
Meanwhile, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is going to be seen in Pathan, Jawan and Dunki. Aamir has been promoting his film Laal Singh Chaddha. And Salman is working on Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.