Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga to Star in a Broadway Production of Macbeth

Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga to star in a Broadway production of Shakespeare's Macbeth.
Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga are set to star in the latest Broadway adaptation of Shakespeare’s ‘Macbeth’. Lead producer of the Broadway production, Barbara Broccoli, has previously co-produced James Bond films with her brother.
Daniel Craig has previously starred in two Broadway plays including a production of ‘A Steady Rain’, and one of ‘Betrayal’ with the former also being produced by Broccoli.
His co-star Ruth Negga played the role of ‘Hamlet’ at St. Ann’s Warehouse. In Broadway’s ‘Macbeth’ she will essay the role of Lady Macbeth, while Craig will essay the title role. The production will be directed by Sam Gold and features original music by Gaelynn Lea.
Producer Barbara Broccoli opened up about Craig’s latest venture in a statement, “I’m thrilled that it’s coming after Bond, because, obviously, after 16 years of working with this man, the thought of it all coming to an end has been really difficult to take. And so, it’s really heart-warming for me that we’re going to be working on something else so soon after the wrapping up of his James Bond cycle.”
Daniel Craig played the role of the international spy James Bond, for the last time, in the franchise’s latest film No Time to Die. The film released on 8 October.
“It’s been a horrendous 18 months for everyone, and live theater has been damaged tremendously. He really wants to come back and be on the stage and encourage people to come back to Broadway — it’s important to all of us from a cultural point of view and from a social point of view,” Broccoli added.
The latest adaptation of the Shakespearean classic was the 2021 film The Tragedy of Macbeth, starring Denzel and Washington and Frances McDormand. Saoirse Ronan is also set to star in a ‘feminist version’ of ‘Macbeth’ at London’s Almeida theatre.
