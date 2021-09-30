Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga to Star in a Broadway Production of Macbeth

His co-star Ruth Negga played the role of ‘Hamlet’ at St. Ann’s Warehouse. In Broadway’s ‘Macbeth’ she will essay the role of Lady Macbeth, while Craig will essay the title role. The production will be directed by Sam Gold and features original music by Gaelynn Lea.

Producer Barbara Broccoli opened up about Craig’s latest venture in a statement, “I’m thrilled that it’s coming after Bond, because, obviously, after 16 years of working with this man, the thought of it all coming to an end has been really difficult to take. And so, it’s really heart-warming for me that we’re going to be working on something else so soon after the wrapping up of his James Bond cycle.”

Daniel Craig played the role of the international spy James Bond, for the last time, in the franchise’s latest film No Time to Die. The film released on 8 October.