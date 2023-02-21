Famous Film Editor Sri GG Krishna Rao Passes Away. 

The renowned film editor often collaborated with some of the legendary directors such as K. Viswanath, Jandhyala, Dasari Narayana Rao and others.

Despite being from Karnataka, Bengaluru, he was associated with many Telugu movies. Moreover, he edited a few Hindi films as well. Some of his Hindi films include Milan, Mastana and others. While some of his Tamil films include Ezhumalaiyan Mahimai and Salangai Oli.

He had worked in films like Sankarabharanam, SagaraSangamam, Swathimuthyam, Subhaleka, Bobbilipuli, Sardarpaparayudu, Sutradharulu, Seethamaalakshmi, Sruthilayalu, Muddhamandaram, Nalugu stambalata, Sirivennela, Subhasankalpam, Swarabhishekam and more.