Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She and Will Smith Have Been Separated Since 2016

According to NBC News with Hoda Kotb, Jada and Will, who got married in 1997, chose not to announce their separation earlier as they were still figuring things out. "How do we present that to people? We hadn’t figured that out," Jada told Kotb.

The actor also opened up about her relationship with singer August Alsina, who confessed to a romantic involvement with Jada in 2016. “I got into an entanglement with August. We were going through a very difficult time when it occurred," Jada further said in her interview.

Jada also recalled the controversial 2022 Academy Awards incident when Will infamously slapped Chris Rock for making a joke about Jada's alopecia-induced baldness.

Speaking about the same, the actor told Kotb, "I thought, ‘This is a skit.’ I was like, ‘There’s no way that Will hit him.' It wasn’t until Will started to walk back to his chair that I even realized it wasn’t a skit.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jada's upcoming memoir, titled 'Worthy', is releasing on 17 October. The memoir will focus on a deeper explanation of the actor's marital life, professional journey, and formative years.