Jada Pinkett Smith Pens Note Following Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscar Fiasco

Jada Pinkett Smith addresses the Oscars controversy.
Jada Pinkett Smith has taken to Instagram to pen a note following the Will Smith-Chris Rock fiasco at the Oscars this year. During the ceremony, Will slapped the comedian and presenter for cracking a joke on Jada's medical condition.
"This is a season for healing and I'm here for it," read Jada's post. She did not explicitly refer to the incident.
Chris was on stage to present the Oscar for ‘Best Documentary Feature’ and made a ‘G.I. Jane’ joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head after which Will Smith got on stage and hit Chris.
Pinkett Smith suffers from alopecia and has spoken about her struggle with hair loss and coming to terms with alopecia areata, and how it's taken her years to accept it.
Smith's big Oscar win came minutes after the onstage incident. In his acceptance speech on Monday, a teary Smith addressed the incident indirectly, offering an apology to the Academy and his fellow actors. However, he left out Rock from his note.
A day after the ceremony, Will Smith took to Instagram to offer an apology to Chris Rock. Smith wrote, "I would like to publicly apologise to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be."
During his appearance on CBS Mornings, actor-comedian Jim Carrey told Gayle King, "I was sickened. I was sickened by the standing ovation, felt like Hollywood is just spineless en masse," referring to Will Smith getting an ovation for winning the Best Actor Oscar for his role in King Richard.
Carrey added, "And it just - it really felt like, 'Oh, this is a really clear indication that we're not the cool club anymore." He also told that had he been in Chris Rock's position, he would have "sued" Will Smith.
"I'd have announced this morning that I was suing Will for $200 million because that video was going to be there forever," Carrey. "It's going to be ubiquitous. You know, that insult is going to last a very long time. If you want to yell from the audience and disapprove or show a disapproval or say something on Twitter or whatever - you do not have the right to walk up on stage and smack somebody in the face because they said words".
