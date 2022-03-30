Jada Pinkett Smith Pens Note Following Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscar Fiasco

During his appearance on CBS Mornings, actor-comedian Jim Carrey told Gayle King, "I was sickened. I was sickened by the standing ovation, felt like Hollywood is just spineless en masse," referring to Will Smith getting an ovation for winning the Best Actor Oscar for his role in King Richard.

Carrey added, "And it just - it really felt like, 'Oh, this is a really clear indication that we're not the cool club anymore." He also told that had he been in Chris Rock's position, he would have "sued" Will Smith.

"I'd have announced this morning that I was suing Will for $200 million because that video was going to be there forever," Carrey. "It's going to be ubiquitous. You know, that insult is going to last a very long time. If you want to yell from the audience and disapprove or show a disapproval or say something on Twitter or whatever - you do not have the right to walk up on stage and smack somebody in the face because they said words".