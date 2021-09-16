Jacqueline Fernandez Tells Arjun Kapoor How She Deals With Online Hate

Jacqueline Fernandez with Arjun Kapoor on his chat show Bak Bak With Baba.
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez appeared on Arjun Kapoor’s digital chat show Bak Bak with Baba and talked about her crushes, her relationship with food, and the way she deals with social media hate. Arjun Kapoor shared the episode on Instagram and wrote, “#BakBakWithBaba The Bak Bak continues, this time with the social media queen @jacquelinef143.”
When Arjun asked Jacqueline about her first crush, she replied, “There was somebody in school but I can't name him. I also had a huge crush on Leonardo DiCaprio after watching Romeo and Juliet and Titanic and Nick Carter from Backstreet Boys."
Arjun also asked Jacqueline if food was ‘important to her’ before revealing that he looks forward to eating a meal whenever he’s happy or feeling low because it can give him an ‘emotional high’. When Jacqueline said no, Arjun jokingly asked her to leave his van.
When asked about the ‘meanest thing’ Jacqueline had heard about herself, she said, “I read things about myself…how terrible I sound, how terrible my accent is and how I speak Hindi, bad criticism on how I look,” to which Arjun responded, “You understand Hindi, you speak Hindi. You’ve grown up outside the country so the accent can’t be controlled beyond a point.”
Talking about how she deals with the criticism and focuses on her work, Jacqueline Fernandez said, “I kind of take it like positively. Then I feel like maybe there is room for improvement. There is some criticism where you’re like, ‘Okay this person is just being nasty’, but some places I’m like maybe I can improve in this department.”
Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez starred together in Bhoot Police which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Yami Gautam. The horror comedy, directed by Pavan Kirpalani stars Arjun and Saif as two ghostbusters, and it released on 10 September on Disney+ Hotstar.
Jacqueline also stars in Bachchan Pandey, Attack, Kick 2, and Ram Setu. Arjun also has Kuttey and Ek Villian Returns lined up.
