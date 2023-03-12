Jacqueline Fernandez Attends Pre-Oscars Dinner Party; Shares Stunning Pictures

Jacqueline Fernandez is all set for the 95th Academy Awards. Before the big event, she attended a pre-Oscars dinner with the team of her Hollywood debut, Tell It Like A Woman.

The pictures showed Jacqueline dressed in a stunning navy blue pantsuit, posing with Anne Watanabe, a Japanese model, Mira Sorvino, an actor, Falguni and Shane Peacock, Indian fashion designers, Andrea Iervolino, a filmmaker, and other guests.

The Cirkus actor shared photos of the event on Twitter with the caption, "Pre Oscar- dinner with team Tell it like a Woman and some more beautiful people!"