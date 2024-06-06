'It's Not Me': Sonu Nigam On Backlash Over Viral Ayodhya Tweet Attributed To Him

Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam left X (formerly Twitter) almost seven years ago.
(Photo: X)
Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam, who left X (formerly Twitter) almost seven years ago, received backlash for a political comment made by another user who is reportedly impersonating him on social media.
The singer gave a clarification regarding the same and urged media houses to fact-check before putting out reports. He also stated that the impersonator has been doing this for a while.
The impersonator had tweeted, "The government which beautified the whole of Ayodhya, gave a new airport, railway station, built the Ram temple after 500 years, created an entire temple economy, that party is having to struggle for the Ayodhya seat."
The singer spoke to Hindustan Times to clarify on the same,
He added, "This is exactly the kind of nastiness that forced me to quit Twitter seven years ago. I don’t believe in making any sensational political remarks and I only focus on my work. But yeh incident alarming hai, not just for me, but also my family’s safety.”
"This user has been doing this for a while. I’m often inundated with screenshots of his tweets from my well-wishers. My team reached out to him and insisted he fixed his handle name and stopped pretending to be me, as millions of people are being mislead by the use of my surname. I’m sure we will find a way to fix this,” he further added.
Published: undefined