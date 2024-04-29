‘It Is Because of The Sand’: Nag Ashwin On Kalki 2898 AD's Similarity to Dune

Nag Ashwin's highly anticipated sci-fi movie Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, has generated significant buzz.
(Photo:X)
Nag Ashwin's highly anticipated sci-fi movie Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, has generated significant buzz. However, its promotional material has faced criticism and comparisons to Denis Villeneuve's Dune, featuring Tom Holland and Zendaya. Nag addressed these concerns at the VFX Summit in Hyderabad.
At the event, a person asked Nag why his film looked a lot like Dune and if the films had any similarities. They asked, “Project K (the film’s working title) looks a lot like the Hollywood movie Dune when it comes to the theme and the art work.”
To which Nag replied, “It’s because of the sand. They (another student) noticed the film has sand in it, no? Basically, whenever there’s sand, it’ll look like Dune."
Take a look at the recent poster:
The poster got widespread attention for Deepika's character looking a lot like Zendaya's.
