'It's Not Veere Di Wedding 2': Kareena Kapoor Confirms New Film With Rhea Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor & Rhea Kapoor
(Photo:Instagram)
Kareena Kapoor in a recent interview announced that she will soon work on a movie with film producer Rhea Kapoor. The two had earlier collaborated on Veere Di Wedding. The film also starred Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. But Kareena went on to say that film is not a sequel to Veere Di Wedding.
She went on tell PTI, "I'm doing a film with Rhea (Kapoor). It is not Veere 2 (Veere Di Wedding). It is a story about three women. It is going to be slightly different. It's a super cool and fun story."
"Rhea has got two stellar actors. I can't reveal the cast, but I am very excited. I can't wait for her to announce (the film). It will start (filming) by the end of this year or January," she added.
Kareena will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. She she also working on Sujoy Ghosh's next project.
