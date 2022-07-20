‘It’s Pasta and Wine Guys’: Kareena Kapoor Denies Pregnancy Rumours

Kareena Kapoor with Saif Ali Khan.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Kareena Kapoor has addressed rumours of her being pregnant with a hilarious message for her fans. On her Instagram story, Kareena wrote, “It's pasta and wine guys.....Calm down... I am NOT pregnant... ufff... Saif (Ali Khan) said he has already contributed way too much to the population of our country... Enjoy... KKK.”
The couple is holidaying abroad with their kids Taimur and Jeh. A picture of Kareena and Saif with their friend surfaced on the Internet a few days ago and it sparked rumours of her pregnancy.
Kareena had, on Sunday, had shared glimpses from their trip as she and Jeh posed on Ponte Vecchio in Florence, Italy. There was also a photo of Saif and Taimur sitting on an inflated duck in a pool.
Before Italy, the family visited London. Kareena had shared a photo of Saif walking in Winchester with their son Taimur. She captioned the post, “Father… Godfather... Son…Winchester 2022…”
On the work front, Kareena Kapoor has Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha lined up for release. The film, also starring Aamir Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya, is the Hindi remake of the 1994 classic Forrest Gump. The film is slated for release on 11 August.
