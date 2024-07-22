'It Was Very Extreme': Janhvi Kapoor Opens Up About Her First Heartbreak

The actor added, "In the couple of years of my periods, every month I would break up with this person. The first two or three months, he would be in shock, but after that, he would be like, ‘Yes, okay,’ and after two days, I would go back to him crying and saying sorry. I wouldn’t understand why my brain was working like this. It was very extreme.”

Janhvi and Shikhar were recently seen together for multiple events at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's extravagant wedding.

Coming back to work front, Ulajh will hit the big screens on 2 August. helmed by Sudhanshu Saria, the film also features Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Rajendra Gupta, and Jitendra Joshi in key roles.