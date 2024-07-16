Ulajh Trailer: Janhvi Kapoor Plays An IFS Officer Who Fights Charges of Nepotism

advertisement
The makers of Ulajh starring Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, and Roshan Mathew, unveiled the trailer of their upcoming film on 16 July.
Directed by Sudhanshu Saria, the political-thriller features Janhvi as Suhana, a young IFS officer who gets embroiled in a treacherous personal conspiracy during her assignment at the London embassy. The trailer gives us a glimpse of how Janhvi fights against traitors and the charges of nepotism. It also features Gulshan and Roshan's characters.
Sharing the trailer on social media, Janhvi captioned her post, "Everyone has a story. Every story has secrets. Every secret is a trap. Iss #Ulajh ko suljhana is not going to be easy."
Have a look at it here:
Talking about her role in the film, Janhvi shared in a statement, "This film is particularly special to me as I portray a very challenging role of a diplomat for the first time. It has been a humbling and fascinating experience. Working with Sudhanshu Saria has been incredibly enriching; he made me push my own boundaries. Suhana's character is strong and multi-dimensional, and I found a personal connection to some shades of the character that enabled me to deliver an authentic performance."
Filmmaker Sudhanshu also spoke about the film and added, "Ulajh is ultimately about the conundrum of choices and setting it in the high stakes world of international diplomacy made it that much more exciting. Directing this spectacular cast, led by Janhvi, Gulshan, and Roshan has been a privilege and they have all brought remarkable depth to their characters and elevated the narrative. I can’t wait to see audiences go on this thrill-ride loaded with twists and turns.”
In addition to the leads, Ulajh also stars Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Rajendra Gupta, and Jitendra Joshi. Written by Parveez Shaikh and Sudhanshu Saria, with dialogues by Atika Chauhan, the film will hit the big screens on 2 August.
