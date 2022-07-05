Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram Hacked? Her Manager Clarifies in a Statement

Samantha Ruth Prabhu
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fans noticed an odd activity on her official Instagram account on Monday night (4 July). The actor's Instagram account typically features her photos and videos, but yesterday there was a post that felt out of place. Soon, her fans observed it and began circulating screenshots of the post, asking if her account had been hacked.
Shortly after the abuzz news, Samantha's digital manager, Seshanka Binesh clarified the speculations relating to the actor's Instagram account being hacked. "Due to a technical glitch, a post on Instagram hot erroneously cross-posted on Samantha's account," she said in a statement.
Apologizing for the confusion caused, her manager added that, they've been working on the cause and will escalate it with team Instagram.
The statement was first posted on Samantha's manager's account, which she then reposted on hers.
Seshanka Binesh's statement.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha will soon be making her debut in filmmaker Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan Season 7. The actor has several upcoming films including, Citadel, Yashoda and, director Gunasekhar's Shakuntalam.
