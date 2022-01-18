'Is it Too Patriarchal?': Priyanka on Wearing Mangalsutra For The First Time

Priyanka Chopra had sported a mangalsutra look for a leading magazine.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra has spoken about how she felt when she wore the mangalsutra for the first time after marrying singer-actor Nick Jonas.
Sharing a brand endorsement for a jewellery brand that has introduced a 'modern' mangalsutra Priyanka said, “I remember when I wore mine for the first time… because we have grown with the idea of what it means. It was just a very special moment for me. At the same time, as a modern woman, I also understand the repercussions of what it means. Do I like the idea of wearing a mangalsutra or is it too patriarchal? At the same time, I am that generation that's sort of in the middle. Maintain tradition but know who you are and what you stand for. And the next generation of girls might do differently.”
Priyanka also explained the use of black beads in a mangalsutra. "The black is basically to ward off evil, to protect you,” she added.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)