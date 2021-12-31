Ira Khan Reacts to 'is Aamir Khan Your Relative?' Remark on Instagram

Ira Khan with Aamir Khan.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Recently, Ira Khan had posted photos with her father Aamir Khan on Instagram. On Friday, Ira shared a screenshot of an Instagram user asking whether Aamir is her 'relative'.
In the screenshot, one of Ira's followers commented on her picture by asking, “Why is he close to you? Is he your relative?” Another fan replied to the comment and pointed out, “They are father and daughter.” Yet another fan responded, “Dude, she is the daughter of Aamir Khan. You can always check it on Google to confirm.”
Someone else wrote in Hindi, "Google can lie also. It has happened so many times, that you search for one thing on Google and the results are totally unrelated.”
Sharing a screenshot of the comments thread on Instagram Stories Ira wrote, "This is new. But yes, don't believe everything you read on Google.”
The comments seem to be on Ira's photos with Aamir from their Christmas celebration.
