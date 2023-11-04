Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare Kickstart Wedding Festivities With Kelvan Ceremony

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding festivities have begun.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
The pre-wedding festivities of Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's daughter Ira Khan have begun. Ira will tie the knot with Nupur Shikhare on 3 January, 2024. The celebrations began with the kelvan ceremony, and Ira took to Instagram to share photos of the same.
Family members and close friends attended the ceremony. For the occasion, Ira chose a pink saree with a Peshwai nath, the traditional Maharashtrian nose-ring. Among the guests were Ira's friends Mithila Palkar and Zayn Marie Khan. Reena Dutta can also be seen having a great time.
Ira and Nupur got engaged last year, and they hosted a party to celebrate the occasion. Speaking about Nupur Aamir Khan had said in an interview, "The boy she has chosen is - waise toh pet name unka naam Popeye hai (his pet name is Popeye) - he is a trainer, he has arms like Popeye but his name is Nupur. He is a lovely boy. When Ira was battling depression, he was with her. He is really someone who has stood by her and emotionally supported her. I am happy that she has selected a boy who... they are so happy together. They are very well connected, they really look after each other and care for each other."
