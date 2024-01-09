Pics: Ira & Nupur's Mehendi Was All About Having Fun With Friends & Family

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's mehendi ceremony was held on 9 January.
(Photo Courtesy: WeddingSutra)
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare are in Udaipur for their traditional wedding. Photos from the mehendi ceremony and a welcome dinner have surfaced, and they all look dreamy. For the mehendi, Ira chose a white outfit and Nupur went with a pink shirt, beige trousers and a waistcoat.
For the welcome dinner, Ira wore a black velvet dress.
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare dressed for their mehendi, that took place in Udaipur.
Ira chose a white dress for her mehendi.
The bride and groom squads pose for a photo.
Nupur and his friend shake a leg at their mehendi.
An adorable photo of Aamir Khan and Ira.
One with the bride and her bridesmaids.
Ira, Nupur, Aamir and other guests at the welcome dinner.
The evening was filled with songs and dance.
Ira wore a black velvet dress for the welcome dinner.
The bride with her friends.
