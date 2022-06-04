Bobby Deol Talks About His Journey In Bollywood,Kids & the New Season of Aashram

Bobby Deol & Prakash Jha
(Photo: The Quint)
Aashram Season 3 centres around Bobby Deol’s Baba Nirala, a con man who dupes people of money by pretending to be a preacher. Speaking to The Quint, Bobby Deol suggests that his character has slowly become a “megalomaniac”.
He also went on to talk about his journey as an actor, the inherent instability that the industry brings and his reluctance to victimise himself in Bollywood where everyone is experiencing a similar kind of struggle.
Director Prakash Jha also spoke to The Quint about the nature of the story and added that any narrative that is politically, religiously or socially driven is bound to create retaliation. He also spoke about the characters and dialogues that make the show better for the audience. Watch the interview for more.
