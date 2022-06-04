Bobby Deol Talks About His Journey In Bollywood,Kids & the New Season of Aashram

Aashram Season 3 centres around Bobby Deol’s Baba Nirala, a con man who dupes people of money by pretending to be a preacher. Speaking to The Quint, Bobby Deol suggests that his character has slowly become a “megalomaniac”.

He also went on to talk about his journey as an actor, the inherent instability that the industry brings and his reluctance to victimise himself in Bollywood where everyone is experiencing a similar kind of struggle.