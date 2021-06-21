Int'l Yoga Day: Bollywood Shows How Yoga is Our Body's Best Friend

On International Yoga Day, a number of Bollywood celebrities took to social media to reiterate the benefits of yoga and encourage fans to take it up. Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Yami Gautam, Karisma Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Amitabh Bachchan and other actors shared posts on this day, and also spoke about their favourite asanas.

Alia Bhatt shared a video of some of the asanas she practices. "Happy happy yoga day", Alia captioned the video.