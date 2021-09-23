International Emmy Awards 2021: David Tennant, ‘Aarya’ Among Nominees

Menna Shalaby bagged her first-ever Emmy nomination this year for Every Week Has a Friday.
International Emmy Awards 2021 nominees include David Tennant for Des, and Menna Shalaby for Every Week Has a Friday.

(Photo Courtesy: IMDb)

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the nominations for the 2021 International Emmy Awards. Actor Menna Shalaby bagged her first-ever Emmy nomination for her role in the mini-series Every Week Has A Friday.

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been nominated under the ‘Best Performance by an Actor’ category for his role in Serious Men. He is nominated against actors Roy Nik, David Tennant, Christian Tappán.

Here is a complete list of nominations this year:

Best Performance by an Actor

  • Roy Nik in Normali

  • Nawazuddin Siddique in Serious Men

  • Christian Tappán in El Robo del Siglo

  • David Tennant in Des

Best Performance by an Actress

  • Valeria Betucelli in El Cuaderno de Tomy

  • Ane Garabain in Patria

  • Menna Shalaby in Every Week Has a Friday

  • Haley Squires in Adult Material

Arts Programming

  • Emicida – Amarelo: E Tudo Para Ontem [Emicida – Amarelo: It’s All For Yesterday]

  • Kubrick By Kubrick

  • Nakamura-ya family 2020 Mattemashita! Kankuro Shichinosuke Shiren to Kassai no Makuake SP[Kabuki Actors’ Anguish – Is Entertainment Nonessential?]

  • Romeo and Juliet: Beyond Words

Comedy

  • Call my Agent – Season 4

  • Motherland: Christmas Special

  • Promesas de Campaña [Campaign Promises]

  • Vir Das: For India

Documentary

  • Cercados [Sieged]

  • Hope Frozen: A Quest To Live Twice

  • They Call Me Babu

  • Toxic Beauty

Drama Series

  • Aarya

  • El Presidente

  • Tehran

  • There She Goes – Season 2

Non-English Language U.S. Primetime Program

  • 21st Annual Latin Grammy Awards

  • A Tiny Audience

  • Covid 19 Adaptarnos O Morir

  • Premio Lo Nuestro 2020

Non-Scripted Entertainment

  • Da’s Liefde! [That’s Love!]

  • I-Land

  • ¿Quién es la Máscara? [The Masked Singer] – Season 2

  • The Masked Singer

Short-Form Series

  • Beirut 6:07

  • Diário de Um Confinado

  • Gente Hablando [People Talking] – Season 2

  • INSiDE

Telenovela

  • Amor de Mãe [A Mother’s Love]

  • Quer o Destino [Destiny]

  • The Song Of Glory

  • Wo De Nv Xia Luo Ming Yi [A Quest To Heal]

TV Movie / Mini-Series

  • Atlantic Crossing

  • Des

  • It’s Okay to Not Be Okay

  • Todas As Mulheres do Mundo (All the Women in the World)

