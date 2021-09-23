International Emmy Awards 2021: David Tennant, ‘Aarya’ Among Nominees

International Emmy Awards 2021 nominees include David Tennant for Des, and Menna Shalaby for Every Week Has a Friday.
(Photo Courtesy: IMDb)
The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the nominations for the 2021 International Emmy Awards. Actor Menna Shalaby bagged her first-ever Emmy nomination for her role in the mini-series Every Week Has A Friday.
Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been nominated under the ‘Best Performance by an Actor’ category for his role in Serious Men. He is nominated against actors Roy Nik, David Tennant, Christian Tappán.
Here is a complete list of nominations this year:
Best Performance by an Actor
Roy Nik in Normali
Nawazuddin Siddique in Serious Men
Christian Tappán in El Robo del Siglo
David Tennant in Des
Best Performance by an Actress
Valeria Betucelli in El Cuaderno de Tomy
Ane Garabain in Patria
Menna Shalaby in Every Week Has a Friday
Haley Squires in Adult Material
Arts Programming
Emicida – Amarelo: E Tudo Para Ontem [Emicida – Amarelo: It’s All For Yesterday]
Kubrick By Kubrick
Nakamura-ya family 2020 Mattemashita! Kankuro Shichinosuke Shiren to Kassai no Makuake SP[Kabuki Actors’ Anguish – Is Entertainment Nonessential?]
Romeo and Juliet: Beyond Words
Comedy
Call my Agent – Season 4
Motherland: Christmas Special
Promesas de Campaña [Campaign Promises]
Vir Das: For India
Documentary
Cercados [Sieged]
Hope Frozen: A Quest To Live Twice
They Call Me Babu
Toxic Beauty
Drama Series
Aarya
El Presidente
Tehran
There She Goes – Season 2
Non-English Language U.S. Primetime Program
21st Annual Latin Grammy Awards
A Tiny Audience
Covid 19 Adaptarnos O Morir
Premio Lo Nuestro 2020
Non-Scripted Entertainment
Da’s Liefde! [That’s Love!]
I-Land
¿Quién es la Máscara? [The Masked Singer] – Season 2
The Masked Singer
Short-Form Series
Beirut 6:07
Diário de Um Confinado
Gente Hablando [People Talking] – Season 2
INSiDE
Telenovela
Amor de Mãe [A Mother’s Love]
Quer o Destino [Destiny]
The Song Of Glory
Wo De Nv Xia Luo Ming Yi [A Quest To Heal]
TV Movie / Mini-Series
Atlantic Crossing
Des
It’s Okay to Not Be Okay
Todas As Mulheres do Mundo (All the Women in the World)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined