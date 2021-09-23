International Emmy Awards 2021: David Tennant, ‘Aarya’ Among Nominees

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the nominations for the 2021 International Emmy Awards. Actor Menna Shalaby bagged her first-ever Emmy nomination for her role in the mini-series Every Week Has A Friday.

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been nominated under the ‘Best Performance by an Actor’ category for his role in Serious Men. He is nominated against actors Roy Nik, David Tennant, Christian Tappán.

Here is a complete list of nominations this year: