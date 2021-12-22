Instagram Post on Farmers: Kangana Ranaut Fails to Appear Before Police

As per a report by PTI, Kangana's lawyer Rizwan Siddique sought another date for appearance. "Going by the spirit, aim and intent of the high court order, we requested the investigation officer for an earlier date and wanted to expedite process before the next court hearing. However, the investigation officer was not willing to accommodate us. He neither responded to my messages or calls nor did he revert on the letter which was served on him immediately after the order", PTI quoted Siddique as saying.

"Now my client will appear before him on another earliest date as may be available. If the officer does not accommodate us, then we will leave it to the high court to decide on the matter on merits", he added.