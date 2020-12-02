Inside Pics: Aditya Narayan Weds Shweta Agarwal


The couple tied the knot at a private ceremony in Mumbai.
Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal smile coyly during their wedding. | Photo courtesy: Instagram
Singer Aditya Narayan wed his fiancée, actor Shweta Agarwal, in a private ceremony at the ISKON temple in Mumbai on 1 December. Aditya shared a video of the couple exchanging garlands on Instagram. The two wore matching ivory and pink embroidered outfits.

Aditya was earlier seen dancing with his father, singer Udit Narayan, during the baraat.

Aditya Narayan and his father Udit Narayan.
Aditya and his parents groove during the <i>baraat</i>.
Aditya and his parents share a joyful moment together.
Aditya poses for photo-ops wearing a face mask.
Shweta Agarwal arrives at the venue in her bridal finery.
Udit Narayan arrives for the wedding.

Photos of the couple being blessed by the pandit and taking their pheras have also surfaced on social media.

The pre-wedding festivities kicked off on Sunday, 29 November, with the mehendi ceremony, followed by the haldi the day after.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Udit Narayan mentioned that the wedding would be held with only 50 guests in attendance considering COVID-19 restrictions in Maharashtra. He added that the guestlist included Narendra Modi, Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha, Deepika Padukone and Madhuri Dixit, but he was doubtful they would be able to attend due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

