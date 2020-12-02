Inside Pics: Aditya Narayan Weds Shweta Agarwal

Singer Aditya Narayan wed his fiancée, actor Shweta Agarwal, in a private ceremony at the ISKON temple in Mumbai on 1 December. Aditya shared a video of the couple exchanging garlands on Instagram. The two wore matching ivory and pink embroidered outfits.
Aditya was earlier seen dancing with his father, singer Udit Narayan, during the baraat.
Photos of the couple being blessed by the pandit and taking their pheras have also surfaced on social media.
The pre-wedding festivities kicked off on Sunday, 29 November, with the mehendi ceremony, followed by the haldi the day after.
In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Udit Narayan mentioned that the wedding would be held with only 50 guests in attendance considering COVID-19 restrictions in Maharashtra. He added that the guestlist included Narendra Modi, Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha, Deepika Padukone and Madhuri Dixit, but he was doubtful they would be able to attend due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Published: undefined